Google Analytics Will Be Replaced With New Standard Tool For Website Tracking

Google Analytics is going away after over a decade in the market, with Google bringing in new changes to the web tracking standard. Google confirmed the news that it is end support for Universal Analytics and shifting to a new standard called Google Analytics 4 or GA4 from July 1, 2023.

Analytics has become the go-to platform for business running websites, who can monitor growth, traffic and other demographic-related data for their product.

Google says GA4 was released in December 2020, giving the company and business enough time to iron out any issues before making it the sole property for the purpose.

“Google Analytics 4 is our next-generation measurement solution, and it’s replacing Universal Analytics. On July 1, 2023, standard Universal Analytics properties will stop processing new hits. If you still rely on Universal Analytics, we recommend that you prepare to use Google Analytics 4 going forward,” Google informed the change through this blog post this week.

So, till July 1, 2023, Universal Analytics can be used to collect new data. Post that, you will be able to access the processed data in UA for at least six months. Google will be sharing a future date as to when UA will no longer be available for people. So, Google suggests people use the six months timeframe to export their reports from the UA standard.

Google also is helping business to determine if their operations are UA-centric or GA4 centric. It says that any property created before October 14, 2020 is using UA, while properties created after this date are already on the GA4 standard.

Considering the change is being made after many year, chances are website owners will have some inconvenience adhering to switch.

But it is likely that Google will give them enough room and support to make sure the transition is seamless and mishap-free.

