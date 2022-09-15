Google And NASA Team Up To Give You A Fun Way To Learn About Our Solar System: All Details

Google has joined hands with NASA once again to give you a 3D look at our solar system. The interactive element has been added to Google Search, allowing anyone to get in-depth details about various planets residing in the Milky Way and also get more information about various NASA spacecrafts over the years.

“When you use Google Search to learn about these topics, just click on the View in 3D button to understand the different elements of what you’re looking at even better. These 3D annotations will also be available for cells, biological concepts (like skeletal systems), and other educational models on Search,” Google mentioned in its blog post.

Excited to partner with @NASA to bring 3D models of planets, moons and spacecraft to Google Search (and in AR on mobile too!), along with a new @googlearts project exploring our solar system. https://t.co/rhYLEXlwkO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 13, 2022

In addition to the planets, you can get a closer look at the James Webb Space Telescope to get a better understanding of the different parts of the telescope. You can also learn about how the International Space Station was designed, and executed.

The 3D effect turns into augmented reality when you search for these elements using your smartphone. NASA is hoping that educational materials related to space help inspire the youth to consider space exploration as a future career prospect.

“The ability to see our solar system and join missions like the James Webb Space Telescope in 3D will give students a unique perspective of space and, hopefully, engage them in expanding their understanding of our home planet and our place in the universe”, said Kris Brown, Deputy Associate Administrator – STEM Engagement, NASA.

Google Search is used by billions, and now people have more reasons to explore the internet, especially if the space and its related matters appeal to them.

