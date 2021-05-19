Google and Samsung Are Unifying Wear OS and Tizen, Future Galaxy Smartwatch to Run on 'Wear'

Google and Samsung are unifying their smartwatch OS’s - Google Wear OS and Samsung Tizen OS to bring “Wear" to deliver faster and improved performance. Samsung has also confirmed that its next Galaxy Watches, rumoured to be called Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4, will run on the new Wear platform. The announcement was first made at the ongoing Google I/O 2021 that is taking place online owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung announced the development in a separate blog post. According to Google, the collaboration between the two tech giants will lead to improvements in battery life, 30 percent faster loading times for apps, and smoother animations. Samsung and Google are also trying to make it “easier for developers" to build or improve apps for Android watches with the unified platform. Google is promising a greater selection of apps and watch faces than ever before.

Future smartwatches from the two companies will also get access to third-party apps, while Google‘s own platforms like Google Maps and Google Assistant are being redesigned and improved. Google Pay for the watches will be redesigned and get support for 26 new countries beyond the existing 11 countries. Whereas, YouTube Music will arrive on Wear later this year, equipped with features like smart downloads for subscribers for an offline listening experience. As expected, Google and Samsung‘s Wear will leverage tech from Alphabet-owned Fitbit to improve overall fitness-related features. Google says other OEMs can also customise the user experience on top of the platform.

We’re combining the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobile Tizen into a unified wearable platform. ⌚ Apps will start faster, battery life will be longer and you’ll have more choice than ever before, from devices to apps and watch faces. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vj2aYZD81x— Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a report on Wired states Samsung would retain its popular rotating bezel on future devices and only leverage on Wear system. Future Fitbit devices are also said to feature the OS, but details remain unclear. Samsung says customers who already using the Tizen OS-based Galaxy smartwatches will continue to receive at least three years of software support after the product launch. However, Wired adds customers will be able to export health data so it can be used on future devices. More details from the South Korean giant is expected soon.

