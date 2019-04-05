English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google And Walmart Team up to Let Customers Order Groceries by Voice
Walmart has announced that it is working together with partners like Google to roll out Walmart Voice Order, a tool that customers can use to order groceries by simply speaking with their voice assistants.
Though the company stated that they're building the new voice-ordering feature across platforms, Google is the only partner that Walmart has exclusively named. More will be added over time.
With Walmart Voice Order, the Google Assistant will be able to understand commands like "Hey Google, talk to Walmart," a statement that can be followed up with the request to add an item to your online cart. Prior purchases will be remembered, so instead of having to say, "add 1 gallon of 1% Great Value organic milk," you could just say "add milk to my cart."
The shopping cart can be managed anywhere you have access to the Assistant whether it's on smart displays, smartphones, or smart watches. As long as you can speak, you can do your grocery shopping. Walmart Voice Order will be rolling out over the next couple weeks.
