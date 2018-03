Google Android Go, Android One Smartphones Launch Confirmed; Expected ARCore 1.0 Unveiling at MWC 2018

Google’s attempt at improving the budget smartphone offerings across the global market is set to reach the next step, as the technology giant will unveil the first set of smartphones under the program at the upcoming MWC 2018. In a recent blog post , Google has announced that it will introduce the very first series of smartphones running the Android Oreo ‘Go Edition’ at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In addition, the company is also expected to push its Augmented Reality offering by announcing its ARCore at the MWC.Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President, Google Platforms & Ecosystems, reveals the company’s plans for the MWC in the blog post. Alongside Android Oreo (Go Edition), the company will also be sharing an update on its Android One program. To recall, Google aims to provide a stock Android experience in a budget with its Android One program. Building on this, several OEM partners of Google are also expected to launch new Android One devices, as hinted by the blog post.As for the features of Android One, Google is claiming to provide a faster access to Android OS updates and the latest Google AI innovations for two years, regular security updates for three years and in-built Google Play Protect and a performance driven hardware along with a streamlined interface.Coming back to the Android Oreo Go Edition, Google is targeting the low budget smartphones with this trimmed down version of Android 8.1 Oreo. As per Google, the Go Edition is tailor-made for smartphones carrying less than 1GB of RAM, as it comes with low-bandwidth system apps like Google Go, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go and more. The Google Android Go Edition devices can be priced as low as $50.As per rumours, HMD Global might be bringing out an Android Go smartphone at the MWC 2018, named the Nokia 1.Other reports also hint at announcements around Google Assistant, RCS messages as well as Google's much anticipated Augmented Reality program, ARCore framework to be made at the MWC 2018.