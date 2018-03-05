Google Android P Developer Preview Expected Mid-March: Here Are The Anticipated Features

Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018

While most of the smartphone manufacturers are still finding their way to incorporate the latest Android Oreo to their devices, Google is gearing up to bring the next version of its mobile operating system. As per a recent tweet by noted tipster Evan Blass, the first ever developer preview of Google’s next mobile OS – Android P will be released mid-March. This is in line with Google’s previous year’s developer’s preview of the Android Oreo which took place on March 21. The tweet does not mention any specific date for the same though.The official release of the Android P is expected to take place at the Google’s Developers Conference scheduled for May 8, 2018, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The developer preview before that, will allow the app developers to prepare their apps for the upcoming Android version.As per various reports in the past, the Android P by Google is expected to bring features like an enhanced call blocking, native iris scanning support, call recording tone, and even an iPhone X like ‘notch’ support for Android devices so as to enable the OEMs to go for a completely bezel-less design on their smartphones.