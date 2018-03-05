English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Android P Developer Preview Expected Mid-March: Here Are The Anticipated Features
Evan Blass has hinted at a developers preview of the upcoming Android P soon.
A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
While most of the smartphone manufacturers are still finding their way to incorporate the latest Android Oreo to their devices, Google is gearing up to bring the next version of its mobile operating system. As per a recent tweet by noted tipster Evan Blass, the first ever developer preview of Google’s next mobile OS – Android P will be released mid-March. This is in line with Google’s previous year’s developer’s preview of the Android Oreo which took place on March 21. The tweet does not mention any specific date for the same though.
Also read: WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes
The official release of the Android P is expected to take place at the Google’s Developers Conference scheduled for May 8, 2018, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The developer preview before that, will allow the app developers to prepare their apps for the upcoming Android version.
As per various reports in the past, the Android P by Google is expected to bring features like an enhanced call blocking, native iris scanning support, call recording tone, and even an iPhone X like ‘notch’ support for Android devices so as to enable the OEMs to go for a completely bezel-less design on their smartphones.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018
Also read: WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes
The official release of the Android P is expected to take place at the Google’s Developers Conference scheduled for May 8, 2018, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The developer preview before that, will allow the app developers to prepare their apps for the upcoming Android version.
As per various reports in the past, the Android P by Google is expected to bring features like an enhanced call blocking, native iris scanning support, call recording tone, and even an iPhone X like ‘notch’ support for Android devices so as to enable the OEMs to go for a completely bezel-less design on their smartphones.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith and Boys Add to South Africa's Misery in Durban
- Left is Right at Durban as Starc and Maharaj Strike it Rich at Kingsmead
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, 500X – All you Need to Know
- Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C Launch Expected on March 7: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' Loses to 'Darkest Hour', 'Phantom Thread'