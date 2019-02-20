Google Announces New Web Domain For Developers

Google has announced a brand new top level domain (TLD) dedicated to developers to allow them to build communities, learn newer technologies and showcase their projects with the new domain name. "Till February 28, .dev domains are available to register as part of our Early Access Programme, where you can secure your desired domains for an additional fee. Beginning on February 28, .dev domains will be available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice," Ben Fried Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Domains Enthusiast, Google, wrote in a blog-post on Monday.Along with other big and small companies like GitHub, Mozilla, Netflix, Glitch and Stripe, the tech giant itself has begun using the new domain on some of its own projects like web.dev and opensource.dev To protect users against ad malwares,tracking injection by Internet service providers and open Wi-Fi threats, the new domain would be secure by default -- much like Google's recently launched .app and .page domains."The new domain will be secure by default because it requires Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) to connect to all .dev websites. With every .dev website that's launched, you help move the web to an HTTPS-everywhere future," the post added. HTTPS is the secure encrypted version of HTTP, the protocol over which data is sent between a connected browser and website.