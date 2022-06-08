Google Announces Third Iteration Of DigiPivot Upskilling Program For Women

Google, in 2020, announced its DigiPivot platform in association with Avtar Group and the Indian School of Business. The DigiPivot platform is aimed at empowering women by helpipng them develop in-demand digital skills that are vital for careers in the modern digital world. With a successful first and second iteration of the 22-week long virtual curriculum and mentorship, Google has now announced the third edition of DigiPivot 2022 for 120 women professionals, the company announced in a blog post.

According to Google, the first two cohorts of 40 women each in 2020 and 2021, DigiPivot was a successful initiative. With that in mind, the company has launched the third iteration. In addition, the new edition also incorporates curriculum enhancements to align with job market expectations, and brings on-board DigiPivot’s first industry partner, Hindustan Unilever Limited, to provide participants industry-specific insights and applications and mentorship.

Google said that keeping in mind the upskilling required in early-career, mid-career, and after a career break, DigiPivot 2022 will also tailor its content to respond to these sub-cohorts. Participants of the program will get access to the recently launched Google Career Certificate in Digital Marketing & Ecommerce for hands-on experience with popular digital marketing and e-commerce tools and platforms such as Canva, Constant Contact, Hootsuite, HubSpot, MailChimp, Shopify and Twitter, as well as Google Ads and Google Analytics, Google said in its blog post.

The applications for DigiPivot 2022 are now open for all, and the last date for registration for the 2022 batch is on July 10, 2022. Those who are interested in joining Google’s upskilling program can register on a given link (dp.myavtar.com).

