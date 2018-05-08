English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Appoints Nitin Bawankule as The Country Head For Google Cloud India
Bawankule has been with Google India for over six years as the Head of Sales for multiple verticals including e-commerce, retail, classifieds and education.
Google Appoints Nitin Bawankule Head of India Cloud Business (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Google on Tuesday announced it has appointed Nitin Bawankule as the Country Head for Google Cloud India and will report to Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud. Bawankule has been with Google India for over six years as the Head of Sales for multiple verticals including e-commerce, retail, classifieds and education. "By 2020, the Public Cloud services market in India is poised to reach $4.10 billion," Bawankule, Director at Google Cloud India, said in a statement.
"Business leaders are increasingly adopting Cloud technology because they understand it helps solve real challenges, makes smart decisions and creates new value to stay competitive in a changing economy. I am very excited to be part of Google Cloud at this pivotal point," he added. An IIM Bangalore and VNIT Nagpur alumnus, Bawankule brings with him over 20 years of experience and understanding of the digital, technology and consumer industry. He worked at Dell, Motorola Mobility, Whirlpool and Godrej GE Appliances before joining Google six years ago.
"Nitin brings with him an excellent mix of digital, technical and consumer products sales experience. We are very excited to have him join our team and take our India story to the next level," Harshman added. Google has been investing in developing the ecosystem in India -- spanning learning and certification for technical audiences, local and global partners and new customers building their business on Google Cloud.
"Nitin brings with him an excellent mix of digital, technical and consumer products sales experience. We are very excited to have him join our team and take our India story to the next level," Harshman added. Google has been investing in developing the ecosystem in India -- spanning learning and certification for technical audiences, local and global partners and new customers building their business on Google Cloud.
