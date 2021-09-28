Google Apps, Services Like Gmail, YouTube Won't Work On These Android Phones Anymore

Google has ended support for its suite of apps including Google Maps, Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, and more for older Android phones. Google‘s apps won’t be able to run on Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 or lower from now on. This includes millions of Android phones that run on the operating system that was launched in 2010. Google says it is ending support for Android phones due to safety. “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps," Google said in a statement.

The Google apps that will stop working on Android 2.3.7 or older smartphones include YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, Google Calendar, and more. The company has urged affected users to upgrade to Android 3.0 of above, if their device supports it, in order to continue using the company’s apps and services. Affected users will see errors on their apps relating to sign in when they try to use Google’s apps on an Android 2.3.7 or older Android phone.

Some of the affected devices include the Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Sony Xperia S, Lenovo K800, and more. Users who have lost access to Google services can still access everything via their web browser. Their accounts will remain as is.

