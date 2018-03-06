Google Areo Services Now Available in Pune

Google on Tuesday extended to Pune the services of Areo, the food delivery and home services app aiming to make everyday chores and ordering food easier. Areo, built specifically for the Indian market, was first launched in April 2017 in Bengaluru and Mumbai. It has since expanded to Gurugram and Delhi and now to Pune."We are energised by India's on-demand services ecosystem and excited to work with so many partners integrated on Areo. We hope to deliver more value to our partners as we expand to more cities and offer more services in India," Lilian Zia, Product Manager, Areo, said in a statement.With Areo, users can have food delivered from a restaurant or get help with home services from local electricians, painters, cleaners, plumbers and more. Areo users can make payments through credit cards, net banking, digital wallets or cash on delivery.For Pune, Areo has partnered with Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, OvenStory, Box8, MojoPizza, Zimmber for food delivery, and Timesaverz and Mr. Right for home services.