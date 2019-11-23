Take the pledge to vote

Google Assistant Adds E-Mail and Calendar Integration for G Suite Users

Apart from Gmail integration, Google Assistant can now read out your calendar schedule, and also create, cancel and reschedule events.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
In the last few days, Google has made certain changes to its functioning, introducing a number of integrations. As the tech giant introduces updates to the G Suite tools, Google is making it possible for the G Suite users to use the Google Assistant for various functions. Interestingly, now the Google Assistant can read out a calendar schedule, and also create, cancel and reschedule events. This latest changes for G Suite's beta users were announced at the recently held Google Cloud Next ’19 event in the UK. Taking a step further, G Suite also wrote a detailed blog to explain the changes. Apart from getting the ability to access the Calendar functions, Google Assistant is also getting Gmail integration.

As notified in the blog, Google is introducing a beta program for G Suite, which will make Google Assistant more accessible. The Assistant will now respond to voice commands, including:

· Let you know when your next meeting is

· Create, cancel or reschedule a Calendar event

· Send a note to event attendees via email

· Send an email

· Dial into a meeting

The admins and end-users are invited to join the new changes. While the admins will have to apply for the beta program using this link, end-users will receive the update themselves. For now, the beta function is only available in English for G Suite users. Recently, Google also introduced Smart Compose to Docs, making it easier for G Suite users to compose sentences and phrases.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
