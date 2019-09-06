Google Assistant Ambient Mode Offers Hands-Free Whatsapp Audio and Video Calls

Google has announced a new feature for the Assistant at IFA 2019. The Ambient Mode, which will make its debut on select Android devices, will allow users to see notifications and reminders, start a playlist and control smart home devices right from the lock screen. Google revealed that with the help of the "new visual overview," users can now start hands-free audio and video calls from within compatible apps, starting with WhatsApp. All you have to do is just say, “Hey Google, WhatsApp video (your contact’s name).”

The Assistant already works with popular messaging services to help users read and send messages. “When you are done, your screen will turn into a personal digital photo frame linked to your Google Photos account to add another personal touch," Chris Turkstra, Product Management Director, Google Assistant, said in a blog post on Thursday. Ambient Mode will be available on the upcoming Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD (when placed in its smart charging station) and Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab (when you pop out its handy kickstand), as well as when you start charging your new Nokia 7.2 and 6.2," he added.

A few months ago, Google had brought the Assistant to Sonos and Bose speaker systems for the first time. “They’re now available in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Australia and The Netherlands, with more countries to come before the end of the year. Even better, the Assistant will be available to help you anywhere in the house and the backyard, with new battery-powered smart speakers, like the Sonos Move, Bose Portable Home Speaker, and JBL Link Portable,” the company said.

