Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones

Android phones have a new problem, this time it is with the Google Assistant. It seems that if you are using the "Ok, Google" or "Hey, Google" phrase to open the Assistant on one device, it gets activated on a second device as well. The bug has affected Google Home and Google Pixel devices. Turns out the problem starts when one says "Ok, Google," or "Hey, Google". This not only awakens the Google Assistant on one device but also manages to activate it on a second device if one is nearby. The screens of the devices stay powered on indefinitely after hearing the phrase to activate the Google Assistant. Furthermore, the bug makes the Google Assistant remain active on the second device until powered off.

The original post that was shared on Reddit, saw multiple people comment saying they are facing this issue. The users were not best pleased after their phone’s battery depleted to 1 per cent because the Google Assistant had remained powered on, hours after the wake-up phrase was used for a Google Home speaker. Notably, the Google Assistant remaining powered on, not only causes serious battery drain, but it also has several security risks as it leaves the device unlocked. Google is yet to roll-out a fix for this.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.