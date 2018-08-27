Google Assistant Coming to LG ThinQ TVs in 7 Countries

South Korean tech Major LG Electronics has announced that Google Assistant is coming to its 2018 line-up of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled ThinQ TVs in seven new countries. The company's ThinQ TVs came with integrated Google's digital assistant when they were introduced in the US and added support for Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa's commands soon after."Google Assistant will be available in Canada, Australia and the UK, with support coming to South Korea, Spain, France and Germany by the end of the year," The Verge reported late on Friday. "The built-in ThinQ AI, which runs on LG's own 'WebOS' can be used for TV-specific commands, such as 'search for the soundtrack of this movie', while Google Assistant and Alexa can be used as a smart home hub," it said.The company was also planning on bringing Amazon Alexa support to Australia and Canada in the future. However, it has not specified any timeline. Google Assistant on LG ThinQ TVs lets users check the weather, make a restaurant reservation and control smart lights. Google Home support for ThinQ TVs is currently available in Canada, Australia and the UK and non-English language support for France, Spain, South Korea and Germany will arrive by the end of 2018, according to Engadget.Amazon's Alexa is now available only in the US and UK.