Google Assistant Continues To Win The Voice Assistant War Against Siri And Alexa

Google has been analysing millions of users, and all this data has helped the search giant to assimilate a powerful tool in the form of Google Assistant. The voice assistant helps you navigate through different tasks and multiple languages, helping it become one of the most useful tools for smartphone users in countries like India.

All these traits have made it the best voice command tool in the past few years, and a recent test confirms its continued authority in this space.

Google’s Assistant goes up against Apple’s Siri, Amazon with Alexa and some might even say Samsung with Bixby. The test done by popular YouTuber MKBHD shows that the Assistant is miles ahead of the competition, not with the basic tasks but with the complex commands that one raises often.

The test shows that Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa are good at basic tasks such as setting an alarm, helping with weather updates or providing some general trivia. Interestingly, Google and Samsung proved to be much closer in terms of the control offered on devices, which is somehow limited to Siri because of its exclusivity to Apple products.

Both Bixby and Google Assistant allow you to use voice commands to take a picture or start voice recording. You also have the option to play shows on Netflix via the Assistant. Alexa mostly loses out because of its lack of cohesion on a smartphone, which has helped Google master, train and grows its AI voice tech.

Things change dramatically when you talk about using these voice assistants in your home via other compatible smart devices.

Amazon has used its market know-how to expand the reach of Alexa to third-party devices, which Apple is eventually doing with Matter and HomeKit to some extent. Most people have no qualms about choosing Alexa over the other two for their smart home use case or even having smartness added to their televisions.

