Google Assistant-Enabled Smart Speakers Now Support Apple Music, Can Play Songs on Voice Command

Apple Music is now available on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays. The new development comes just ahead of the holiday season and if you own a Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, or any other smart speaker or display that supports Google Assistant, you can ask it to play music via Apple Music. This is being considered as a welcome move from Google as the ability to use Apple Music on a Google speaker is something users have asked for.

In order to play Apple Music on a Google-Assistant enabled smart speakers or smart display, users first need to link their account in the Google Home app. There is also an option of selecting Apple Music as your default music streaming service. Once users have set up, they can tell Google to play any music or playlist they have set up on their Apple Music app. Once linked with Google Assistant-enabled speakers, Apple Music works like any other service on a Google Speaker. Users can play a specific song, artist, or playlist, and users can also play music based on the genre, mood, or activity. Google says users can also play their liked songs by saying, "Hey Google, play my songs."

If you own multiple smart speakers or display, you'll be able to play Apple Music through all of them at once. Users can also use the multi-room control feature in the Google Home app to dynamically move music from one speaker to another.

Google recently also added support for Hungama Music on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays, allowing users to stream music from the Hungama Music library via voice commands.