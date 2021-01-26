Google Assistant Gets New 'Proactive' Option to Show Fitness Data on Smart Displays

Google Assistant is getting a new feature to allow users to view fitness-related data, even from a connected Fitbit device, on smart displays and more. Users have to enable the feature manually through the Wellness section on the Assistant app's Settings page. Here, users need to select the new 'proactively' option that shows the information on your "display devices" from your connected health and fitness services. The new option is also available to users in India.

Google had introduced the Wellness section back in November 2020 that replaced the sleep button. Notably, the sleep button now comes integrated under this section. Users can choose to view fitness data on Nest Hub, the Nest Hub Max, and the Lenovo Smart Clock, with the new 'proactive' option on Google Assistant app. However, a report by 9to5Google points out that smart displays still cannot show data when the option is enabled. News18 could not verify this claim independently.

If it is working for others, they might be able to view only

sleep-related fitness information as the Wellness section is yet to get a new update to show "wellness data" related to "exercise" and "nutrition." The report speculates that the Wellness section might get improved over time following Google's recent acquisition of Fitbit and with a new Nest Hub 2021 around the corner. Additionally, given the description found on Google Assistant's Wellness settings page, more functionality is coming soon.

Earlier in December, Google won EU antitrust approval for its $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers' health-related data. The deal had triggered criticism from privacy advocates on both sides of the Atlantic, consumer organisations and Google rivals about the company's market power and the use of people's health data in targeted advertising. Fitbit, once the leader in the wearable devices market, has lost market share to Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei in recent years.