Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Assistant Gets Voice-Enabled Driving Mode: Here Are The Details

Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth. If the user's phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, "Hey Google, let's drive".

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Assistant Gets Voice-Enabled Driving Mode: Here Are The Details
Google Assistant Gets Voice-Enabled Driving Mode: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Google has rolled out a voice-enabled driving mode on Assistant that would not only personalise suggestions for navigation, messages, calling and media, but also bring all relevant activities front and centre. "Coming this summer on android phones, the Google Assistant's new driving mode features a thoughtfully designed dashboard with personaliSed suggestions for navigation, messaging, calling and media. #io19," Google tweeted on Tuesday.

The search-engine giant announced the feature during its annual developer I/O conference that kick started in Mountain View, California on Tuesday. Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth. If the user's phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, "Hey Google, let's drive".

In addition to driving mode, Google is making it possible to use Assistant to remotely control cars -- like users could ask Google to adjust the car's temperature before the driver gets in, TechCrunch reported. This feature would be available in "the coming months" to cars compatible with Hyundai's "Blue Link" and Mercedes-Benz's "Mercedes me connect", the report added.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram