Google Assistant Gets Voice-Enabled Driving Mode: Here Are The Details
Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth. If the user's phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, "Hey Google, let's drive".
Google has rolled out a voice-enabled driving mode on Assistant that would not only personalise suggestions for navigation, messages, calling and media, but also bring all relevant activities front and centre. "Coming this summer on android phones, the Google Assistant's new driving mode features a thoughtfully designed dashboard with personaliSed suggestions for navigation, messaging, calling and media. #io19," Google tweeted on Tuesday.
The search-engine giant announced the feature during its annual developer I/O conference that kick started in Mountain View, California on Tuesday. Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth. If the user's phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, "Hey Google, let's drive".
In addition to driving mode, Google is making it possible to use Assistant to remotely control cars -- like users could ask Google to adjust the car's temperature before the driver gets in, TechCrunch reported. This feature would be available in "the coming months" to cars compatible with Hyundai's "Blue Link" and Mercedes-Benz's "Mercedes me connect", the report added.
