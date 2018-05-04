English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Assistant Now Supports 5,000 Home Devices, Performs More Than 1 Million Actions

Google is also adding more popular security alarm brands that will now work with Google Assistant.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Assistant Now Supports 5,000 Home Devices, Performs More Than 1 Million Actions
Representative image: AP
The Google Assistant can now connect with more than 5,000 devices for your home -- up from 1,500 this January, Google has announced. Google Assistant is now powered with over one million "Actions" to connect with home devices. "That includes cameras, dishwashers, doorbells, dryers, lights, plugs, thermostats, security systems, switches, vacuums, washers, fans, locks, sensors, heaters, AC units, air purifiers, refrigerators, ovens, we can keep on going!" Michele Turner, Director, Smart Home Ecosystem at Google, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Google is also adding more popular security alarm brands that will now work with Google Assistant, including ADT, First Alert, and Vivint Smart Home, smart door locks from August and Schlage and home security cameras from Panasonic. Google recently announced support for IKEA lights and Deutsche Telekom's Magenta hub which enables dozens of devices to be controlled by Google Assistant.

Also read: Facebook Builds 'Fairness Flow' to Make Its AI Unbiased

"Our partners are continuing to add even more devices that work with the Google Assistant across the home in the coming months, including ADT lights and thermostat, Xiaomi lights and new LG appliances, which include everything from air purifiers to TVs," the post said.

To make Google Assistant better, the company has announced a new investment programme for early-stage startups to build an enhanced digital assistant ecosystem. The new initiative will include investment capital from Google to provide additional financial resources for the development, hiring and management of these startups.

Powered by Google Assistant, "Home" and "Home Mini" are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively, and will be integrated with Hindi language support by the end of this year.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Recommended For You