Google Assistant on The Pixel 4 to Support Three-Button Navigation

Google Pixel 4 was announced with an all-new version of the Google Assistant which came with a variety of new features, including transcribing your voice into text. It also forced Pixel 4 users to use gesture navigation, which might not be the ideal case for certain users. To deal with the issue, Google is now working towards fixing these limitations by bringing support for 3-button navigation.

The new feature was first spotted on a Reddit thread, with the link ‘Next-gen assistant now works with 3 button navigation on the Pixel 4’. The Reddit user also mentioned that the phone is on the January security patch and using Google app version 10.93.8.29.

The Pixel 4 was launched last year in October with the latest Android 10 update. Notably, it did not come with three-button navigation at the time. While the feature has not been rolled out globally, one can use the feature by installing version 10.92.10.29 of the Google app, preferably in the beta mode. Once the latest version is installed, you can set up the 3-button navigation feature by clicking Settings > System > Gestures > System navigation > 3-button navigation. Users can then trigger Assistant by using the hotword (Ok Google) or hold their finger on the home button.

You can download the beta version 10.92.10.29 of the Google app by signing up for it as a tester, using this link. Meanwhile, there are more next-generation Google Assistant features that the tech giant needs to address, including support for additional languages for G-Suite users.

