English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Assistant Update Brings a More In-depth Experience to Google News
Google Assistant will now deliver a more in-depth experience to Google News users.
Google Assistant. Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Loading...
Google has introduced new capabilities to its Google Assistant app in the United States in a recent update. The update encompasses advanced features pertaining to Google News and the integration of the Google Assistant with Smart Displays as well as Google Home speakers.
Previously, the Google Assistant allowed Google Home users to listen to the News on their Home speakers using the command "What's the news?". Following the rollout of Smart Displays, the app also allowed the users to watch the News in a video format on the displays. With the recent update, Google Assistant will enable the users to know more about their topic of interest with questions like “What’s the news on the women’s national soccer team?” or “What’s the latest on NASA?”
The new and advanced commands are not just limited to Google's Home devices and instead, pan out across all the Android smartphones, Android Auto and even Assistant-enabled headphones.
The updates, however, are limited to the US at this point while Google has promised an eventual rollout of the update globally.
Also Watch
Previously, the Google Assistant allowed Google Home users to listen to the News on their Home speakers using the command "What's the news?". Following the rollout of Smart Displays, the app also allowed the users to watch the News in a video format on the displays. With the recent update, Google Assistant will enable the users to know more about their topic of interest with questions like “What’s the news on the women’s national soccer team?” or “What’s the latest on NASA?”
The new and advanced commands are not just limited to Google's Home devices and instead, pan out across all the Android smartphones, Android Auto and even Assistant-enabled headphones.
The updates, however, are limited to the US at this point while Google has promised an eventual rollout of the update globally.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- From Cleaning Houses to Performing at Comedy Clubs: How a Mumbai Bai Became a Star Comedian
- Android 9 Pie Review: Artificially Intelligent And More Secure
- Risky Strategy Brings Fortnite to Galaxy Note 9 And Samsung Phones, While Other Android Users Wait
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...