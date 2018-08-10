English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Assistant Update Brings a More In-depth Experience to Google News

Google Assistant will now deliver a more in-depth experience to Google News users.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Google Assistant. Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Google has introduced new capabilities to its Google Assistant app in the United States in a recent update. The update encompasses advanced features pertaining to Google News and the integration of the Google Assistant with Smart Displays as well as Google Home speakers.

Previously, the Google Assistant allowed Google Home users to listen to the News on their Home speakers using the command "What's the news?". Following the rollout of Smart Displays, the app also allowed the users to watch the News in a video format on the displays. With the recent update, Google Assistant will enable the users to know more about their topic of interest with questions like “What’s the news on the women’s national soccer team?” or “What’s the latest on NASA?”

The new and advanced commands are not just limited to Google's Home devices and instead, pan out across all the Android smartphones, Android Auto and even Assistant-enabled headphones.

The updates, however, are limited to the US at this point while Google has promised an eventual rollout of the update globally.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
