1-min read

Google Assistant Update: Now Instantly Send And Request Money For Free

Users in the US would be able to send or request money from the contacts on their Android device or iPhone just by giving Google Assistant a voice command that starts with "Hey Google".

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Google Assistant Update: Now Instantly Send And Request Money For Free
Google Assistant Can Now Instantly Send And Request Money For Free (Image for representation: Reuters)
Google has announced that users in the US would be able to send or request money from the contacts on their Android device or iPhone just by giving Google Assistant a voice command that starts with "Hey Google". "You can ask your Google Assistant to pay your friends back with Google Pay. You can easily send or request money from your contacts for free - using the Assistant on Android and iOS phones in the US," Sam Kansara, Product Manager, Google Pay, wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

Also Read: Lava Z50 Launched as The First Android Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphone: Price, Specifications And More

"To get started, just say 'Hey Google, request $20 from Sam for the show tonight' or 'Hey Google, send Jane $15 for lunch today' and let your Google Assistant do the rest," Kansara added. Users who do not have a Google Pay account would be prompted to set one up the first time they want to send money. Google said that in the coming months, users will be able to send money to voice-activated speakers like Google Home as well.

Also Read: Facebook Data Row: After Political Storm, Ovleno Director Removes Reference of Managing Elections for BJP

Transactions made via Google Assistant would require authentication beyond just your voiceprint to send money, either with their Google password or fingerprint, according to The Verge. The tech giant has not made clear if the new feature would be rolled to other countries, including India.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is also testing a new payments feature in India that aims to allow people to send money to their friends on the app. The feature is currently in beta, but has not been publicly announced because it is not widely available at this time, TechCrunch had reported.

Also Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room


