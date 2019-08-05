Google Assistant will Soon be Able to Read Out Your WhatsApp Messages

Google is reportedly adding a new ability to the Google Assistant, where finally, the AI voice assistant looks set to be able to read out messages received in third party communication apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Slack and Telegram. The feature, which has initially been reported by 91mobiles and Android Police, is apparently being rolled out in phases, and there is neither a timeline and nor a list of third party messaging apps that the Assistant will support.

According to the reports, Google Assistant will soon be able to read out WhatsApp messages that have been received, and also receive dictation when a user wants to send out a message to a recipient. This will also enhance the handsfree communication experience on apps such as WhatsApp, which until now does not offer a purely handsfree experience. With this feature, it will soon become easier to read and respond to a crucial message during tasks such as cooking or driving.

However, it remains to be seen if any privacy concerns are also raised with regards to the new feature. Google has so far faced plenty of criticism regarding its data collection practices, including collation of voice data from the Assistant, which may qualify as a significant breach of privacy. While the feature will be entirely optional, it will be interesting to see if the Big Tech firm chooses to take steps that reassure users of privacy, prior to universally rolling it out.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.