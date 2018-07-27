English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Bans Cryptocurrency Miners on Play Store
Google has now stopped permitting developers to submit apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices.
Google Bans Cryptocurrency Miners on Play Store (Representative image: AP)
Loading...
After Apple, Google has now stopped permitting developers to submit apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices. However, apps that remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency are not facing any such restriction on the Play store. Apple earlier took a similar step last month when it introduced a new section on cryptocurrency in its guidelines on App Store saying "Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes such as cryptocurrency mining".
In its latest update on Play Store developer policies, Google has introduced other content restrictions. It is no longer allowing applications that "appeal to children but contain adult themes", Android Police reported on Thursday. Google also outlined other content restrictions and said that it would not allow apps that contain or promote sexually explicit content, such as pornography.
"In general, we don't allow content or services intended to be sexually gratifying," according to the Play Store policies. Google said that if it comes to know of content with child sexual abuse imagery, it will report it to the appropriate authorities and delete the Google Accounts of those involved with the distribution.
Apps that promote violence, self-harm or suicides are also not allowed on the Play store, Google pointed out.
Also Watch
In its latest update on Play Store developer policies, Google has introduced other content restrictions. It is no longer allowing applications that "appeal to children but contain adult themes", Android Police reported on Thursday. Google also outlined other content restrictions and said that it would not allow apps that contain or promote sexually explicit content, such as pornography.
"In general, we don't allow content or services intended to be sexually gratifying," according to the Play Store policies. Google said that if it comes to know of content with child sexual abuse imagery, it will report it to the appropriate authorities and delete the Google Accounts of those involved with the distribution.
Apps that promote violence, self-harm or suicides are also not allowed on the Play store, Google pointed out.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...