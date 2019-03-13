English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Bids Goodbye to Instant Messaging App 'Allo'
Last year in April, Anil Sabharwal, the head of the communications group at Google told the media that "Allo" as a product did not achieve the level of traction the company had hoped for.
After pausing investments in its "Allo" mobile messaging app, Google has finally bid goodbye to the platform that was launched with much fanfare in 2016. A banner across the official Allo website confirmed that March 12 was its last day in operation, The Verge reported on Monday. "During our time together, we brought you a smarter way to chat, with features like the Google Assistant, 'Allo' for web and selfie stickers but now the app is signing off," the banner on Allo's page read.
Last year in April, Anil Sabharwal, the head of the communications group at Google told the media that "Allo" as a product did not achieve the level of traction the company had hoped for. Even though the app's successor is not quite ready yet, Google has incorporated some of Allo's features like smart replies and desktop support into the Android Messaging app.
"We're working to bring your favorite features to the Messages app so you can have richer conversations with all your friends. If you have an Android phone, we hope you'll try Messages!" the banner said. "Allo" was launched as an instant messaging mobile app for the Android and iOS mobile Operating Systems (OS), with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.
After Allo's exit, Google is going all in on Rich Communication Services (RCS) -- the successor to SMS that's been a long time coming -- to give Android a successful messaging app. "It's far from universal, but now that Google is focused on just a single messaging app, it has a better chance of gaining some momentum," The Verge said.
