Google, Billboard Share Top 100 Songs Hummed to Assistant; Old Town Road, Dance Monkey Take Top Spots

Google this year added the "Hum to search" ability to Google Assistant that allowed users to hum songs to their Assistant to find them. Billboard has, in collaboration with Google, released the top 100 songs that people have hummed to the Google Assistant. According to Google, the Assistant's Hum to Search is capable of recognising over 500,000 songs, regardless of the users humming, singing, or whistling the song they are looking for.

Since its launch, Hum to Search has become a popular way to identify songs that are stuck in your head. As the year is coming to a close, Google has collaborated with the Billboard Magazine to announce the top 100 songs found via Hum to Search. Among the list, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X was the most search song. Incidentally, Old Town Road was featured in Google adverstisement for the Hum to Search feature. After Old Town Road, Rick Astley's 1987 classic Never Gonna Give You Up came second. The third spot was taken by Dance Monkey from Tones and I, I Hope by Gabby Barrett came fourth, and Believer from Imagine Dragons came fifth. Billie Eilish’s hit Bad Guy, which was recently the subject of a special AI-powered experiment from YouTube Music came 12th on the list.

Given that the holiday season is just around the corner, a few Christmas songs also appear in the Google and Billboard list including Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Google had launched the Hum to Search feature back in October that added to the search giant's capability of identifying songs that are playing in the background. Users need to tap the mic icon on Google and say "What's this song?" or click the "Search a song" button, then start humming for 10-15 second to let Google identify the song.