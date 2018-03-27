English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Blocks App Access on Uncertified Android Devices
Google is now checking the build date of your Android system image when you attempt to run Google apps.
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Google has started blocking access to its apps on uncertified Android devices whose firmware was built after March 16 which could cause trouble to users who like to load custom ROMs on their smartphones.
"Android is an open source operating system and a million other varieties have blossomed. If your Android device is certified by Google, you're allowed to distribute Google's official Android apps on it. If you're not certified, you aren't supposed to ship those apps," The Verge reported late on Monday.
"Google is now checking the build date of your Android system image when you attempt to run Google apps. If you have an uncertified device and you're running a version of the Android OS that was compiled after March 16, 2018, Google apps won't work," the report added.
Also read: WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
Users won't be prevented entirely from loading ROMs but they will have to register their device IDs on a whitelist every time they undergo a factory reset. A custom Android ROM refers to a smartphone's firmware which is based on Google's Android platform.
"You can now register your device with your Android ID to allow Google apps to run on a device. There's a 100 device limit per user, which might cause trouble for highly prolific ROM testers," The Verge report added.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
"Android is an open source operating system and a million other varieties have blossomed. If your Android device is certified by Google, you're allowed to distribute Google's official Android apps on it. If you're not certified, you aren't supposed to ship those apps," The Verge reported late on Monday.
"Google is now checking the build date of your Android system image when you attempt to run Google apps. If you have an uncertified device and you're running a version of the Android OS that was compiled after March 16, 2018, Google apps won't work," the report added.
Also read: WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
Users won't be prevented entirely from loading ROMs but they will have to register their device IDs on a whitelist every time they undergo a factory reset. A custom Android ROM refers to a smartphone's firmware which is based on Google's Android platform.
"You can now register your device with your Android ID to allow Google apps to run on a device. There's a 100 device limit per user, which might cause trouble for highly prolific ROM testers," The Verge report added.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Finally Spotted the Right Salman Khan!
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony