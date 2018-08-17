English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Brings Confidential Mode to Gmail For Android

Confidential Mode to Gmail For Android allows you to send emails and attachments and protect the sensitive information inside them from unauthorized access.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 11:17 AM IST
Google Brings Confidential Mode to Gmail For Android (Photo for representation)
Google has officially rolled out confidential mode for Gmail in the Android and iOS apps. This mode allows you to send emails and attachments and protect the sensitive information inside them from unauthorized access. Senders can also set emails to expire after a certain amount of time, and, in cases where extra security is necessary, lock a message with an SMS code.

While confidential mode can’t prevent recipients from taking a screenshot of your email – and indeed, might not be able to prevent devices with malicious software from downloading the content of your email – it still offers a layer of protection when sending sensitive messages.

If you want to use confidential mode, you simply need to hit the “Compose” button to start your email. After that, tap on the three-dot menu on the top-right of the screen, which will then show a “confidential mode” option. Tap on that and you’ll be given options to set a passcode for the email, an expiration date, and more.

The Poet Politician: Some of The Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

