Google Brings 'Continued Conversation' to Home Devices

Google has announced 'Continued Conversation', a new feature for its home assistant devices Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max, on Thursday. The feature was first announced at this year's Google I/O conference and has now been confirmed in a recent blog post by Google. Continued Conversation will allow Google home users to ask a series of questions to their devices in a conversational format.This will essentially eliminate the need to wake up the Home devices everytime by saying "Hey Google". Users will be able to follow up their questions to the devices with further questions in a continuation or with tasks like setting up a reminder or adding an item to a shopping list.For this, the Home device will be active for the next 8 seconds of the first command or question along with an LED indicator to show that it is listening to the user, as per reports . Within this time period, any follow-up questions or task ordered will be performed by the Google Assistant. Following this, users can just say "Thank You" or "Stop" to end the conversation.The initial command will have to be given or the device will have to be woken up physically on the first go to proceed with the conversation.In order to turn the feature on, users need to open 'Settings' > 'Preferences' > Switch on the Continued Conversation.The new Continued Conversation feature is only available in the United States as of now.