English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Brings 'Continued Conversation' to Home Devices
Google is aiming for a more natural conversation with the Continued Conversations on the Home devices.
Google Home Continued Conversation. (Image: Google)
Google has announced 'Continued Conversation', a new feature for its home assistant devices Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max, on Thursday. The feature was first announced at this year's Google I/O conference and has now been confirmed in a recent blog post by Google. Continued Conversation will allow Google home users to ask a series of questions to their devices in a conversational format.
This will essentially eliminate the need to wake up the Home devices everytime by saying "Hey Google". Users will be able to follow up their questions to the devices with further questions in a continuation or with tasks like setting up a reminder or adding an item to a shopping list.
For this, the Home device will be active for the next 8 seconds of the first command or question along with an LED indicator to show that it is listening to the user, as per reports. Within this time period, any follow-up questions or task ordered will be performed by the Google Assistant. Following this, users can just say "Thank You" or "Stop" to end the conversation.
Also read: WhatsApp Rolls Out “Group Audio, Video Call” Feature: Here is How to Use
The initial command will have to be given or the device will have to be woken up physically on the first go to proceed with the conversation.
In order to turn the feature on, users need to open 'Settings' > 'Preferences' > Switch on the Continued Conversation.
The new Continued Conversation feature is only available in the United States as of now.
Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
This will essentially eliminate the need to wake up the Home devices everytime by saying "Hey Google". Users will be able to follow up their questions to the devices with further questions in a continuation or with tasks like setting up a reminder or adding an item to a shopping list.
For this, the Home device will be active for the next 8 seconds of the first command or question along with an LED indicator to show that it is listening to the user, as per reports. Within this time period, any follow-up questions or task ordered will be performed by the Google Assistant. Following this, users can just say "Thank You" or "Stop" to end the conversation.
Also read: WhatsApp Rolls Out “Group Audio, Video Call” Feature: Here is How to Use
The initial command will have to be given or the device will have to be woken up physically on the first go to proceed with the conversation.
In order to turn the feature on, users need to open 'Settings' > 'Preferences' > Switch on the Continued Conversation.
The new Continued Conversation feature is only available in the United States as of now.
Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video
- BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi Feels Pain as Dream Turns to Nightmare
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister