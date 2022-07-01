Google Brings New-Look Gboard Keyboard For Foldable Devices In Beta Avatar

Google is slowly making foldable devices resourceful and effective in the way they can be used. The company has developed the Android 12L version for such form factors, and now it has redesigned the Gboard keyboard for foldable phones.

The new version is available in the beta version for now, but expect an official release in the near future. The new-look Gboard is coming to those who have enrolled for the update and want to help Google with design tweaks and bug fixes. Many suggest that a foldable-friendly Gboard is a sign that Google’s own foldable phone is around the corner, but chances of that happening this year are slim.

Foldable phones have become reliable in some ways, but the keyboard layout continues to be a pain for many. The foldable version of the Gboard splits the layout to cover the full-screen estate, this way you don’t have to struggle while typing on a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or any other foldable device running on Android.

Interestingly, the Gboard layout has the alphabets G and V on both sides of the display, which allows the user to type on either of the sides of the foldable screen. They don’t have to think about switching sides in order to type the alphabet on the Gboard.

Google showed everyone its focus on foldable devices at the I/O 2022 earlier this year, and the whole plan with Android 12L suggests the company sees the form factor as a core part of its product ecosystem in the future.

Samsung is the undisputed leader in the segment but that’s unlikely to be the case for long. More brands are pitching in with their foldable products, which means the evolving Android 12L will have a big say in the growth of the market.

