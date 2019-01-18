English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Buys Fossil's Smartwatch Tech For $40 Million
Fossil, that builds smartwatches that run Google's Wear OS software and competes with Apple Watch, would retain more than 200 R&D team members to focus on innovation and product development.
Google Buys Fossil's Smartwatch Tech for $40 Million (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Global watch and accessories maker Fossil Group has announced to sell its smartphone technology to Google for $40 million. As part of the transaction that is expected to close this month, a portion of Fossil Group's research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring intellectual property (IP) will join Google, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Fossil, that builds smartwatches that run Google's Wear OS software and competes with Apple Watch, would retain more than 200 R&D team members to focus on innovation and product development.
"We've built and advanced a technology that has the potential to improve upon our existing platform of smartwatches. Together with Google, our innovation partner, we'll continue to unlock growth in wearables," said Greg McKelvey, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Fossil Group.
Fossil Group has launched smartwatches across 14 of its owned and licensed brands. "The addition of Fossil Group's technology and team to Google demonstrates our commitment to the wearables industry by enabling a diverse portfolio of smartwatches," said Stacey Burr, Vice President of Product Management, Wear OS by Google.
Fossil, that builds smartwatches that run Google's Wear OS software and competes with Apple Watch, would retain more than 200 R&D team members to focus on innovation and product development.
"We've built and advanced a technology that has the potential to improve upon our existing platform of smartwatches. Together with Google, our innovation partner, we'll continue to unlock growth in wearables," said Greg McKelvey, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Fossil Group.
Fossil Group has launched smartwatches across 14 of its owned and licensed brands. "The addition of Fossil Group's technology and team to Google demonstrates our commitment to the wearables industry by enabling a diverse portfolio of smartwatches," said Stacey Burr, Vice President of Product Management, Wear OS by Google.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results