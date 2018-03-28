English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Buys GIF Platform Tenor
"Most people use Google Images to find more information about a topic and to help them communicate and express themselves-case in point, we see millions of searches for GIFs every day," Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering, Google Images, wrote in a post.
Google Buys GIF Platform Tenor (Image: AP)
Google has acquired mobile GIF keyboard and search engine Tenor for Android, iOS and desktop making it easier for users to find and share GIF images, the company has announced. "Most people use Google Images to find more information about a topic and to help them communicate and express themselves-case in point, we see millions of searches for GIFs every day," Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering, Google Images, wrote in a post-Tuesday.
Also Read: Apple iPad 9.7-inch With Pencil Support, A10 Fusion Chip Launched For Rs 28,000
"We have continued to evolve Google Images to meet both of these needs and today we are bringing GIFs more closely into the fold by acquiring Tenor, a GIF platform for Android, iOS and desktop," Edwards added. Tenor would bring up GIFs inside Google Images and other services like Gboard more easily.
Also Read: Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History
"With their deep library of content, Tenor surfaces the right GIFs in the moment so you can find the one that matches your mood. Tenor will help us do this more effectively in Google Images as well as other products that use GIFs, like Gboard," the search engine giant noted. Tenor would continue to operate as a separate brand and Google "is looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners."
According to The Verge, Facebook has been using Tenor in Messenger helping millions of users easily share GIFs on the platform.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple iPad 9.7-inch With Pencil Support, A10 Fusion Chip Launched For Rs 28,000
"We have continued to evolve Google Images to meet both of these needs and today we are bringing GIFs more closely into the fold by acquiring Tenor, a GIF platform for Android, iOS and desktop," Edwards added. Tenor would bring up GIFs inside Google Images and other services like Gboard more easily.
Also Read: Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History
"With their deep library of content, Tenor surfaces the right GIFs in the moment so you can find the one that matches your mood. Tenor will help us do this more effectively in Google Images as well as other products that use GIFs, like Gboard," the search engine giant noted. Tenor would continue to operate as a separate brand and Google "is looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners."
According to The Verge, Facebook has been using Tenor in Messenger helping millions of users easily share GIFs on the platform.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Wax Figure to Grace Madame Tussauds Delhi
- Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan's Selfie Will Take You Back To Humsafar Days
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Toyota Yaris Sedan to Launch in India on April 24, Bookings Open
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison