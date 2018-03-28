English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Buys GIF Platform Tenor

"Most people use Google Images to find more information about a topic and to help them communicate and express themselves-case in point, we see millions of searches for GIFs every day," Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering, Google Images, wrote in a post.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Buys GIF Platform Tenor
Google Buys GIF Platform Tenor (Image: AP)
Google has acquired mobile GIF keyboard and search engine Tenor for Android, iOS and desktop making it easier for users to find and share GIF images, the company has announced. "Most people use Google Images to find more information about a topic and to help them communicate and express themselves-case in point, we see millions of searches for GIFs every day," Cathy Edwards, Director of Engineering, Google Images, wrote in a post-Tuesday.

Also Read: Apple iPad 9.7-inch With Pencil Support, A10 Fusion Chip Launched For Rs 28,000

"We have continued to evolve Google Images to meet both of these needs and today we are bringing GIFs more closely into the fold by acquiring Tenor, a GIF platform for Android, iOS and desktop," Edwards added. Tenor would bring up GIFs inside Google Images and other services like Gboard more easily.

Also Read: Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History

"With their deep library of content, Tenor surfaces the right GIFs in the moment so you can find the one that matches your mood. Tenor will help us do this more effectively in Google Images as well as other products that use GIFs, like Gboard," the search engine giant noted. Tenor would continue to operate as a separate brand and Google "is looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners."

According to The Verge, Facebook has been using Tenor in Messenger helping millions of users easily share GIFs on the platform.

Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You