Google Camera Update 6.3 Makes Night Sight Easier to Access on the Main Screen
Google is making its night mode more accessible by rearranging it in the Google Camera app.
Google is making its night mode more accessible by rearranging it in the Google Camera app.
After launching Night Sight on the Pixel 3 series last year, Google is now adding a new feature to the app, to make it more accessible for users. Enabling users to let their camera see in the dark, the Night Sight feature was earlier tucked away in the 'More' tab in the interface. While the current stable build on Android is v6.2, 6.3 is still an unreleased update.
In its new Google Camera 6.3 update, the leftmost mode will be Night Sight. So instead of going to the More tab on the right, then choosing Night Sight, users will be able to easily swipe twice to get to it. However, this is happening to the detriment of Panorama, which will now be shifted to More Tab.
The new version also brings an unexpected change by doing away with the color temperature icon from the camera. With this, Google can be expected to give its constantly improving AI to take up this duty of automatically managing the white balance.
Camera 6.3 fully works on Android 9 Pie, and should also work if you are using any of the recent Android Q beta updates. While the installation APK is available to install on any Pixel device running Android Pie or above, Google might make this update available with a future Android Q version or just release it via the Play Store.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s