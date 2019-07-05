Google Camera Update 6.3 Makes Night Sight Easier to Access on the Main Screen

After launching Night Sight on the Pixel 3 series last year, Google is now adding a new feature to the app, to make it more accessible for users. Enabling users to let their camera see in the dark, the Night Sight feature was earlier tucked away in the 'More' tab in the interface. While the current stable build on Android is v6.2, 6.3 is still an unreleased update.

In its new Google Camera 6.3 update, the leftmost mode will be Night Sight. So instead of going to the More tab on the right, then choosing Night Sight, users will be able to easily swipe twice to get to it. However, this is happening to the detriment of Panorama, which will now be shifted to More Tab.

The new version also brings an unexpected change by doing away with the color temperature icon from the camera. With this, Google can be expected to give its constantly improving AI to take up this duty of automatically managing the white balance.

Camera 6.3 fully works on Android 9 Pie, and should also work if you are using any of the recent Android Q beta updates. While the installation APK is available to install on any Pixel device running Android Pie or above, Google might make this update available with a future Android Q version or just release it via the Play Store.