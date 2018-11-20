English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Google Celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday With Special Features For Home Mini

There are new accessories as well to make the Home Mini look like the famous cartoon character.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
Google is celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with new special features on Google Home. The search-engine giant has introduced new Disney trivia, a Mickey Mouse adventure game and accessories to make Google Home Mini look like Walt Disney's famous cartoon character.

"Team up with Daisy, Donald, Goofy or Minnie to answer Mickey's trivia questions -- just say, 'Hey Google, play Mickey's Game Show' or 'Hey Google, play Mickey Mouse Adventure'," Kelsey Gliva from Google Home Team wrote in a blog post. With the new "Read Along" feature launched in October, users can read Mickey stories and Google Home will play sound effects and music to bring the story to life. "Parents, you can create an account for kids under 13 through 'Family Link' and then link their Google Account and voice to Google Home," Gliva added.
