Google CEO Sundar Pichai Criticised For 'Rushed' Announcement Of Chat GPT Rival Bard

Google employees are reportedly criticising leadership, most notably CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way the company handled the announcement this week of its ChatGPT competitor called Bard, a new report said.

According to CNBC, these employees took to the popular internal forum Memegen to express their thoughts on the Bard announcement. Some staffers are calling it “rushed,” “botched” and “un-Googley”.

“Dear Sundar, the Bard launch and the layoffs were rushed, botched, and myopic,” read one meme that included a serious picture of Pichai. “Please return to taking a long-term outlook.” The post received many upvotes from employees.

“Sundar, and leadership, deserve a Perf NI,” another highly rated meme read, referring to the lowest category in the company’s employee performance review system. “They are being comically short sighted and un-Googlely in their pursuit of ‘sharpening focus.’”

Earlier this month, the US-based tech giant announced “Bard” to compete with ChatGPT in the large language models (LLMs) space. CEO Pichai made the announcement via blog post. Bard is an “experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA” — Language Model for Dialogue Applications that notably “draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses” instead of having its training data capped to a certain year.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that yhe global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.

Like Microsoft and Google, the Chinese tech giants such as Baidu and Alibaba as well as smaller start-ups have been working on AI projects for years.

Chatbots in China mostly focus on social interactions whereas ChatGPT, which learns from vast amounts of data how to answer prompts by users in a human-like manner, performs better at more professional tasks, such as programming and essay writing.

