Google Chat desktop app and web client, alongside the progressive web app (PWA) are getting Dark Mode with a new update. This comes about a year after the Google Chat app for Android and iOS received Dark Mode. Google announced the rollout in a blog post, where the company said that users will be able to change their theme by going into settings. The update is rolling out in a phased manner, so if any Google Chat users don’t see Dark Mode, they will receive the update shortly as the rollout is said to take 15 days to reach all users. Alongside this Google Chat update, Google is also bringing an update to Google Calendar where the company will allow users to add work locations and update their location if plans change.

Google says that Dark Mode on Google Chat web client, desktop app, and the progressive web app can not be controlled by the admin and it is completely up to the use to select their theme. Users can switch to Dark Mode on Google Chat by going into Settings > Theme Settings and select Dark Mode. The procedure is same throughout the three clients. The new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as G Suite Basic and Business users.

Apart from this, the new feature in Google Calendar brings the ability to let users add their work location directly into the calendar. Users can add their work location for the week and change it as and when they please. With this feature, users will be able to show other which days of the week they will be at work.

