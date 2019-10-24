Take the pledge to vote

Google Chrome 78 for Windows, macOS and Linux is Now Available For Download

Google has introduced a 'Color and theme' option as well for Chrome.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Google Chrome 78 for Windows, macOS and Linux is Now Available For Download
Google has introduced a 'Color and theme' option as well for Chrome.

Google has released a new update for the Chrome web browser for Windows, macOS and Linux. The Chrome 78 update is now Live and is available for download. The update will offer users customize options for the New Tab page, among other changes and additions. The update comes with several features and improvements as well.

With the help of customize option, users can now select pictures from their media gallery and use is as background. On opening an new tab, users will be able to spot the cutomise option on the bottom-right corner. Furthermore, 'Shortcuts' are a set of icons, which are visible right beneath the search bar. These include the 'My Shortcuts' where shortcuts suggestions are provided to users on the basis of the websites they keep on visiting. 'Most visited sites', where shortcuts are segregated by the user and 'Hide shortcuts'.

Apart from these, Google has introduced a 'Color and theme' option as well for Chrome. It will allow users to choose a theme of their choice from the theme palate. If users aren’t happy with the available themes then they can create a theme of their own by picking a colour via picker.

The new update also include a Click-to-call feature where users can right click any phone number they find on the web and send it to their Android device. The Android device will show a Chrome notification, tapping which will enter the number in the phone app. Furthermore, Chrome 78 will sport a bubble overlay UI instead of a thin strip when one hovers over a tab, showcasing the web page title. Finally, Google had earlier released Password Checkup, a Chrome extension that allows protection of accounts from third party data breaches.

