1-min read

Google Chrome 79 Update For Android is Halted After Users Reported Data Loss

Installing the Chrome 79 on an Android phone resulted in the loss of data and files that ideally should have moved along from Chrome 78.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Google has hit a major snag with a software update. The latest Google Chrome 79 web browser update for Android phones has had to be halted after a major bug was discovered with the software. Installing the Chrome 79 on an Android phone resulted in the loss of some data and files that ideally should have moved along from the Chrome 78 update that was being replaced. However, that did not happen. At this time, it is clear that this issue only affects the Chrome 79 web browser for Android phones, and Chrome for the Apple iPhone or iPad does not have this bug.

Google has addressed the issue and halted the rollout for Chrome 79. A Chromium engineer took to Google threads to issue a public statement. He wrote, “We are currently discussing the correct strategy for resolving this issue which will be one of: a) continue the migration, moving the missed files into their new locations. b) revert the change by moving migrated files to their old locations. “We will let you know which of these two options have been chosen soon.”

The bug was said to have occurred during the update process from Chrome 78 to Chrome 79. In fact, in a bug report filed last week, Google developers confirmed that they forget to move the contents of localStorage or WebSQL into the new Chrome 79 directory. It is to be noted that localStorage and WebSQL are storage mechanisms, which allow a website or web app to store data on a user’s device. These are especially used by mobile app developers. When Google started rolling out Chrome 79 update, the apps lost access to all the files and data saved inside the old Chrome 78 localStorage and WebSQL folders.

