Google Chrome 79 Will Warn Users if Their Passwords Get Stolen
Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently tweeted that the latest version of Chrome will warn users if their username or password has been compromised.
Image for Representation (Twitter/Sundar Pichai)
In a bid to offer users better password protection, Google is introducing Chrome version 79 and which comprises a number of improvements, including warning users when their password has been stolen as part of a data leak. Users can control the new feature in Chrome Settings under Sync and Google Services. It'll be gradually rolled out for everyone logged into Chrome, Forbes reported. The tech giant has been warning about reused passwords in a separate browser extension or in its password checkup tool, but it is now baking this directly into Chrome to provide warnings as users log in to sites on the web.
To help keep you safe online, @googlechrome will now warn if your username & password have been compromised when you type them into a website. We’re also enhancing phishing protections to be real-time on desktop to alert you when visiting malicious sites. https://t.co/XuStf4sKQP
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 10, 2019
Even as Google will be watching as users enter their password, but it will not actually be able to see the login credentials. It is able to do this using tried and tested encryption techniques that allow it to check one password against a massive trove of stolen credentials without seeing the plain text, the report added. Apart from password warnings, the company is also improving its phishing protection with a real-time option.
