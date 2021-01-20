Google Chrome 88 Launched With Improved Password Manager, Less Intrusive Permissions & More

Google on Tuesday announced its latest update to Chrome 88 web browser that brings features like tab search and improved password protections. The new and improved password protection is being touted as the most significant update for Chrome, allowing users to easily fix weak or compromised passwords. Apart from tab search and password protection, Google Chrome 88 will also gradually roll out a new "chip" UI for granting permissions to website. Apart from that, Google has ended support for Chrome 88 on MacOS X 10.10 Yosemite, with Chrome now requiring MacOS 10.11 or above to function. Googlesays that Chrome 88 with its new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks and the browser will keep getting new updates throughout the year.

The new password protection will identify when a password is weak and then give users the opportunity to create and store a stronger password. While Chrome already prompted users if a password is weak, the new update will allow users to quickly check, identify, and fix weak passwords from the settings of the browser. This means that users will be able to fix multiple weak passwords at once, in one place. In order to check the new feature on Chrome 88, users need to click on their profile image on the top right corner of the browser and then click the 'key' icon. Alternatively, users can type in chrome://settings/passwords in the address bar to jump to the password manager. The password manager will also let users generate a list of accounts with weak credentials by tapping 'Check Passwords' option. Google, in its blog post, said that the Chrome app on Android will also be getting this feature soon.

Apart from the password manager, Google Chrome 88 also brings an improved dark mode support on Windows 10, less intrusive permission requests that will adopt a 'chip' UI, and a new Chrome flag for tab search. Chrome 88 will also not support FTP URLs.

The updates, according to Google are built on features first launched in 2020. In its blog post, Google said that its Chrome Safety Check is used 14 million times every week and that it saw 37 percent reduction in compromised credentials stored in Chrome after the "improvements launched in 2020."