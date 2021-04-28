Google Chrome 91 Update Will Auto-Load Sites in Dark Mode, Copy-Paste Files Directly to Emails

Google has announced changes coming as part of the Chrome 91 update, which is now available in beta across most major platforms barring iOS. While the full changelog of the Chrome 91 update is now available in a Chromium blog post, the key takeaways for everyday users include auto-loading of websites using dark mode (if specified so by the system), the ability to use the copy-paste keyboard shortcuts to attach files on email or Drive, and handwriting recognition on the browser. The stable version of the Chrome 91 update is expected to reach all users in the coming month, on May 25.

According to the lengthy post describing all the technical upgrades offered on the Chrome 91 update, one of the key features is a visual refresh of form controls, which will be limited to Android devices only for the time being. Google calls this “a new, refreshed appearance, with better accessibility and touch support.” For this, the company has partnered with Microsoft to offer more intuitively loading components of the browser that tune to system-wide application of Dark Mode in devices that use it.

It also gets read-only file support via device clipboards, which will allow users to simply use a keyboard shortcut (if on PC) to copy full files and then paste them in email browsers or Drive folders. While users had previously been required to drag and drop files for sending as an attachment, simply pressing Ctrl (or Cmd) + C or V can soon also help you attach an important document to an email more seamlessly. Unfortunately, Google has not detailed how its handwriting recognition feature would work, so work appears to be left on that front.

Other changes that are part of the Chrome 91 update include a bunch of new origin trials for developers to test and review new features, new CSS styles, integration of the GravitySensor API to offer g force reading by the browser, and more. The version comes after the recent Chrome 90 update that brought auto-loading of sites as https, integration of the AV1 codec for better in-browser video calls and more. More details should follow when we are closer to the release of Chrome 91 on eligible platforms.

