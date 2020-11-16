Google Chrome Android App May Soon Get Video Tutorials

Google Chrome is touted to be one of the most user-friendly web browser out there. However, there are quite a few elements that aren't easily discoverable or usable. Further, there are users that do need help with using Google Chrome on their Android smartphones. For these kind of reasons, Google is adding a tutorial video to Chrome, as seen in the browser's Dev and Canary channels.

The tutorial video was first found by Chrome Story, a website that tracks Google Chrome developments. The Chrome Story report says that there is a new flag present in the Dev and Canary channels of the Google Chrome Android app. The flag is being called #video-tutorials. When the flag is set to 'Enabled,' a new card will appear for videos below the site shortcuts on a New Tab page on Chrome. The card shows various videos, tapping any will play the video for users. As shown in a clip on Chrome Story, the option also asks the user their preferred language before playing a video. There is also a share button on top of each video that will allow users to share videos with just one tap.

According to the report, the videos being used in Chrome Dev and Canary channels are placeholder videos taken from the Google Go app, which already has tutorial videos on the main screen. However, titles on the full list of videos found on the Chrome Dev and Canary editions hint that the finished videos will cover topics like 'How to use Chrome,' 'how to download content for later,' 'How to use Incognito,' and more.