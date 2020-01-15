Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Chrome Browser to Phase Out Support for Third-Party Cookies

Chrome will also limit insecure cross-site tracking from February onwards.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Chrome Browser to Phase Out Support for Third-Party Cookies
Image for Representation

Google has announced that it will phase out support for third-party cookies on Chrome browser within the next two years. The tech giant in August last year announced a new initiative (known as Privacy Sandbox) to develop a set of open standards to fundamentally enhance privacy on the web. "After initial dialogue with the web community, we are confident that with continued iteration and feedback, privacy-preserving and open-standard mechanisms like the Privacy Sandbox can sustain a healthy, ad-supported web in a way that will render third-party cookies obsolete," the company said in a statement.

Google said once these approaches have addressed the needs of users, publishers, and advertisers, and it has developed the tools to mitigate workarounds, "it plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome". "Our intention is to do this within two years. But we cannot get there alone, and that's why we need the ecosystem to engage on these proposals. We plan to start the first origin trials by the end of this year, starting with conversion measurement and following with personalization," said Google.

Users today are demanding greater privacy, including transparency, choice and control over how their data is used. The web ecosystem needs to evolve to meet these increasing demands. Chrome will also limit insecure cross-site tracking, starting in February, by treating cookies that don't include a ‘SameSite' label as first-party only and require cookies labeled for third-party use to be accessed over HTTPS.

"We are looking to build a more trustworthy and sustainable web together and to do that we need your continued engagement. We encourage you to give feedback on the web standards community proposals via GitHub and make sure they address your needs," said Justin Schuh, Director, Chrome Engineering. Chrome's competitors like Mozilla's Firefox, have taken on third-party cookies in a big way.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram