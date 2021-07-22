The 2020 Summer Olympics are set to begin on Friday in Japan’s Tokyo. Ahead of the Olympics, Google is bringing some of the best games by adding new modes to the classic Dino Run game on Chrome that shows up when you’re disconnected from the internet. The minigame normally acts as a way to kill time while people wait for internet to get restored. The game involves a T-Rex on the page telling users that they are offline. Hitting the spacebar will make the T-Rex jump and start moving ahead. Users need to make the T-Rex avoid obstacles. Users can also play this game on their Chrome browser by entering chrome://dino on their address bar.

Now, however, as spotted by a Reddit users, the Dino game on Google Chrome has received a major tweak. The usually black and white game now features full-colour Olympic torches amongst the usual cactus obstacles. If users collect one of these torches instead of jumping over it, the game will transition from the desert and cacti background into something resembling one of the Summer Olympic games. Reports show one reskin where the T-Rex rides a surfboard along the coast and jumps over dangerous waves. There is a gymnastics themed one where the T-Rex wears a leotard and leaps over pommel horses. Further, one resembling equestrian events, where a T-Rex rides a horse and leaps over hurdles. We tried to give the Olympics-themed Dino Run a go, but it hadn’t appeared on our systems while writing this article.

If users want to change a theme, they will have to refresh and restart the game again and then collect the torch again. The Olympic-themed Dino Run only features obstacles that you only need to jump over and there aren’t any of the usual challenges that you need to duck under, making it easier to rake up a new high score.

