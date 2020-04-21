TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Google Chrome Flaw With Unknown Risk Affects 2 Billion Users: Update App Right Away

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Google has asked its users to upgrade to the latest version of the Chrome browser if they have not already downloaded.

Saptak Ghosh
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
Share this:

Google was carrying a serious vulnerability for which it has released the much-awaited Chrome update v81.0.4044.113. In a blog post, Google also divulged that there existed an exploit identified as CVE-2020-6457, while adding a vague description: Use after free in speech recognizer. However, the tech giant has not revealed anything else on the aforementioned vulnerability, but after security specialists have dug into the details, they found that the exploit has been marked 'Reserved' by the National Vulnerability Database of the United States. This suggests that the exploit in question may be a zero-day vulnerability.

While Chrome 81.0.4044.113 is being rolled out for Windows, Mac and Linux based systems automatically, you can check your version by yourself too. To do so, click on the three dots at the right top corner of the browser window. Then, click on Help -- About Chrome Browser. This reveals the present version, following which users can manually check for updates.

As for the flaw itself, cyber security experts suspect that the issue at hand is a zero-day hack because of the way Google is disclosing the issue. For such threats, if a hacker gets to know about the vulnerability code, they can easily tap into the source code, unearth the flaw and use it to breach a wide variety of data through the Chrome browser. Web browsers, as we have come to know, store a vast trove of personal data, which makes the situation more serious.

Alongside a new tab organisation feature that the update is bringing, it is imperative that users look out for this update keenly, and push the update to their systems promptly. Going forward, it remains to be seen if a future disclosure would reveal exactly what this threat may have brought with itself, and how this may have affected us had it not been for Google's apparently timely update.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,668,416

    +51,203*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,499,723

    +83,588*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,589

    +26,606*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,718

    +5,779*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres