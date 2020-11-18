Google Chrome for Apple M1 Macs Crashing Frequently, Rollout Paused

Google has paused the rollout of the new Chrome version for the M1-powered Mac devices after some users experienced "unexpected crashes." The latest version of Google Chrome browser was available to download today, a day after the newly launched Mac devices - the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini featuring feature Apple's custom M1 processors, went on sale. Google has said that the error with the browser is identified and the updated version will be available soon. The upgraded web browser built for M1 Mac devices is expected to return this week.

As pointed out by Elvin Hu, an interaction designer on the Chrome team, Google was earlier offering Google Chrome browser for Mac with Intel Chip and Mac with Apple Chip. The newly launched Mac devices were getting the Chrome v87 which is the same version Google announced today for other users that includes a bunch of updates. Google states that users who are facing problems with Chrome for "Mac with Apple chip" can uninstall the browser and download the version for "Mac with Intel chip." Another workaround highlighted by the company includes, Open System Preferences > Navigate to Security & Privacy > At the top, select Privacy > From the left, select Bluetooth > Below your approved applications, select add application (+) > Select Google Chrome >Restart Chrome.

We hit a bit of a snag with our rollout of the M1-native build of Chrome, so to keep our users in a good place, we paused that rollout and will pick it up again tomorrow. If you already have the M1 build, we have a workaround https://t.co/t5igTxF6Cm — Mark Chang (@mchang) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest version of Chrome is said to be more power-efficient which reduces the system's CPU usage by up to 5 times and extends battery life by up to 1.25 hours. The software giant adds that Chrome will now launch 25 percent faster and will load pages up to 7 percent faster, all by using less power and RAM than the older version. Apart from the power and battery optimisation, the new update also brings the ability to search and manage browser tabs more efficiently. Google has added new functionalities to the browser's address bar that would allow users to 'edit passwords' or 'delete history' directly from the bar. Lastly, the company is adding Chrome Cards to enable users to get back to recently-visited pages with one click.