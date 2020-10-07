Google Chrome for Mobile Can Now Alert Users If a Password is Compromised

Google Chrome for smartphones can now check if a password has been hacked, a feature already available on the desktop version of Google's web browser. The feature works by sending usernames and passwords to Google servers to check if they've been compromised in known data breaches. Google can't see the the usernames and passwords it sends to its serves during the process. Google announced the feature on Tuesday, October 6 with the release of Chrome 86 build.

The feature, however, only works if users save their passwords on Chrome. Now, Chrome is not the only browser or service that offers such a feature. Password managers like 1Password and browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge also have a feature that will tell users if their passwords are hacked. Google said that Chrome will notify users if a password is compromised, but said since the procedure of finding the relevant form to change passwords can be time consuming, the company is adding support for ".well-known/change-password" URLs that lets Chrome take users directly to the "change password" form of a website after they have been alerted that their password has been compromised.

Introducing new ways to stay secure in #Chrome on mobile: ☑️ Safety check, including checks for compromised passwords on Android & iOS🔒 Enhanced Safe Browsing on @Android👍 Biometric password authentication on iOSRolling out with our latest version: https://t.co/smZejbhUVA pic.twitter.com/9EaAeddb3S — Chrome (@googlechrome) October 6, 2020

Apart from this, Chrome is also bringing a number of new features to its mobile browser for enhanced security while browsing the internet. Chrome is also bringing a touch-to-fill passwords to iOS, which allows users to authenticate passwords using touch ID or face ID. Additionally, Chrome's password manager will also allow iOS users to autofill saved passwords into iOS apps or browsers if Chrome autofill is enabled in settings.