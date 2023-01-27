Google Chrome Gets Extra Security For Incognito Tabs On Android: How It Works

Google continues to bring useful security features on its products, and even though it is not new, Chrome users on Android can now lock their incognito tabs using their phone’s screen lock feature. Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the market, be it PC, Android or other platforms.

But having the option to browse privately is offered by the incognito feature which spreads to other tabs as well. In this mode your browsing history is not recorded, and has been a secretive feature among many.

Having the screen lock added to the equation has not been highlighted by Google publicly but this week it has shared a list of tips that one should follow while using Chrome.

But like we said, this feature is not exactly new, as Google had the option on Chrome for iOS users since 2021. But now all Android users can avail this benefit, making sure that their incognito tabs have another layer of security, that too via biometric setup.

Screen Lock Feature For Chrome On Android: How It Works

Chrome on Android is getting the option to use screen lock, PIN or pattern lock to secure the tabs on the web browser and here’s how you can enable it for your device:

- Open Chrome

- Click on the three-dot menu at the top right

- Go to Settings

- Click on Privacy and Security

- Scroll down to Lock Incognito tabs option

- Enable the feature

- Restart Chrome app on your phone

- Chrome will ask code/lock/pattern to unlock tabs

We checked if the feature is now available on your devices, but it seems the roll out is happening gradually and Google will have it added to Chrome on all Android devices in the coming weeks. You should also remember that the screen lock option is only available for incognito tabs on Chrome, while the regular tabs will be accessible to anyone using your phone.

