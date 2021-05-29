Google Chrome Is 23% Faster After Version 91 Update: Here's Why

Google earlier this week rolled out the Chrome 91 update that brings a host of changes including revamped controls, desktop mode on large screen devices, and more. Apart from new features, the Chrome 91 update also brings performance improvements to the Google web browser. Google has claimed that the Chrome 91 update makes its web browser up to 23 percent faster than the previous release. In a post on the Chromium blog, Google said that Chrome is now up to 23 percent faster with the launch of a new Sparkplug compiler and short built-in calls. Google said that these changes save up to 17 years’ worth of users’ CPU time each day.

Google Chrome’s Sparkplug is a new JavaScript compiler that the company says, “fills the gap between needing to start executing quickly and optimising the code for maximum performance." Short built-in calls, on the other hand, optimises the area where Google puts the generated code to avoid indirect jumps when “calling functions." Further, Google Chrome’s V8 engine comes with multiple compilers that make different tradeoffs throughout the various stages of executing a JavaScript. The new Sparkplug compiler, on the other hand, strikes a balance between the engine’s two-tier compiler system to generate machine code without having to depend on the information gathered while executing the JavaScript code. With this, Google Chrome “starts executing quickly while still generating relatively fast code," Google says.

Short built-ins is a new mechanism from Google that helps the V8 engine to optimise the location in memory of generated code. Google also notes that this change should also improve Chrome’s performance on Apple’s M1 chip.

